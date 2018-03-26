Boy stabbed in suspected gang attack

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A suspected gang assault near Palomar College Monday left a boy suffering from stab wounds.

The stabbing in the area of Marcos Street and Richmar Avenue in San Marcos was reported about 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of two non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body, Sgt. David Chandroo said.

Deputies searched the area by ground and air for the two assailants who attacked the boy but were unable to find them.

“This event is believed to be gang related and is being investigated by detectives from the (sheriff’s) Street Narcotics/Gangs Division,” Chandroo said.