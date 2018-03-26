SAN DIEGO – Looking out for your neighbors is the idea behind some of the hottest apps and devices on the market today.
Apps connecting neighbors in new ways
-
Is Facebook listening in on your conversations?
-
Hackers will try to exploit Spectre and Meltdown bugs – what you need to know
-
Is California horror house society’s fault?
-
New shark detection system aims to make SoCal’s beaches safer
-
Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to protect your data
-
-
SDPD, Gulls players team up to bring street hockey to Southeast community
-
Neighbors help put out brush fires along I-8
-
Father-daughter pair charged after assault rifles, 66K rounds of ammo found in California home
-
Austin bomber left 25-minute confession video on phone, police say
-
What to do if you think Apple’s slowing down your phone
-
-
Apple says all Macs and iOS devices affected by chip flaws
-
Vandals slash tires on dozens of vehicles in North County
-
Apple releases iOS update to protect against Meltdown, Spectre attacks