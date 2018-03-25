Forecasts say warmer weather is on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego will see sunny skies and a slight uptick in temperatures after a week of wet and cooler-than-average weather, forecasters said Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise by nine degrees over the course of the week, from 65 degrees on Monday to 74 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Escondido, Ramona and other inland areas were expected to see daytime temperatures above 80 degrees by Friday, forecasters said.

Temperatures will then drop off to the mid-to-upper-60s in coastal areas and low-70s in inland areas to round out the weekend.

Some fog and clouds are predicted starting Thursday, but no rain is expected, according to the NWS.

Even after last week's storms, the region is still facing a serious rain shortfall.

San Diego has only seen about an inch of rain since the beginning of February, and about three inches of rain have fallen on the city since the season began on Oct. 1 -- more than five inches below the normal amount for this time of year, according to the NWS.

By this point in 2017, more than 11 inches of rain had been recorded in San Diego since the start of the rainy season.