Suspected DUI for hit-and-run driver who caused power outage

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man suspected of DUI crashed into a parked truck, knocked out power to 250 residents and fled the scene in Lemon Grove on Sunday.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they arrested the driver after he fled the scene of the crash on the 7000 block of Central Avenue.

He had been driving a gray sedan eastbound on Central when he hit a parked truck, forcing the truck into a power pole, SDSO said. SDG&E confirmed that the accident caused an outage to about 250 homes.

Deputies said the fleeing driver was stopped by deputies at Central Avenue and Federal Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

Deputies found a beer bottle in the vehicle.

“I heard a very, very loud crash,” a neighbor said, adding that she saw the driver flee. “I saw him kind of slightly back-up and make the quickest U-turn he could make.”