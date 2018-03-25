Suspect arrested after jumping fences, breaking into unoccupied home in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO– Police were dispatched to a Mira Mesa neighborhood after receiving reports of a male jumping multiple backyard fences in the area late Sunday morning.

Resident Becky Butryn unexpectedly encountered the suspect when she went outside to check her shed.

“I got home from shopping and went out and checked my shed and somebody was in it,” she said.

She says the suspect looked at her and kept repeating “please don’t.”

Butryn said her dog tried to bite the suspect’s ankles before escaping and jumping her fence.

Shortly after, the San Diego Police Department says the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied home in the 8300 block of Summerdale Road. Police established a perimeter outside the home.

SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp said after 20 minutes of negotiations and threatening to put the police K-9 in the attic, the suspect surrendered.

He was arrested immediately.

Butryn says it was a “scary situation” and that she is relieved police apprehended the suspect.

Lt. Sharp that the suspect appeared to be under the influence.

The suspect identified at the scene as 33-year-old Daniel Camacho. Police say he faces what appears to be two counts of burglary charges.

Camacho is currently on probation.

No one was hurt in the incident.