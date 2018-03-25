SDPD plans pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement operations

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Police Department plan to conduct pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement operations Sunday from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., focusing their efforts in trouble spots, with special targeted patrols in Pacific Beach and downtown San Diego.

Police have mapped out hot spot locations where pedestrian and bicycle crashes occurred, as well as traffic violations that led to collisions over the past three years.

Police say they will crack down on drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders who violate traffic laws intended to protect all who use the roadway.

SDPD says officers will be looking for traffic offenses that can lead to major injuries, such as speeding, illegal turns, and failing to stop for signs and signals.

Police numbers show pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in California. In 2013, pedestrian deaths were higher than national average with 701 pedestrian deaths.

Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safely Administration.