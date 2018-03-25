San Diego Zoo unveils ‘Rex,’ the giant bronze lion

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo unveiled a more than 27-foot tall bronze lion at the zoo entrance today, drawing “roars” from a crowd of onlookers.

The new statue was designed in honor of Rex, the lion that inspired the zoo’s creation. The statue is now the “largest cantilever bronze animal statue in the world,” according to Artworks Foundry in Berkeley, where the statue was crafted.

According to a zoo press release, “Rex” was funded through a donation from longtime contributors Craigar and Mark Grosvenor.

“Rex is more than an engineering marvel,” said Rick Schwartz, San Diego Zoo Global ambassador. “He’s a huge reminder of where we came from a century ago, and a symbol showcasing that zoo founder Dr. Harry Wegeforth’s dream of uniting people with wildlife lives on.”