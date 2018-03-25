San Diego Crew Classic celebrates the start of rowing season

SAN DIEGO– Thousands of athletes took part in the prestigious two-day San Diego Crew Classic in Mission Bay Park Saturday and Sunday.

The nationally acclaimed rowing event encompasses more than 100 races and 4,000 athletes celebrates the beginning of rowing season. The regatta, which is the largest in the world, served as a venue for high school junior programs, collegiate teams, masters’s club and Olympic-level competition.

The San Diego Crew Classic began as a three-hour event in 1973. Now, it’s known as America’s Premier Spring Regatta.

