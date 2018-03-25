× Marine Corps recruit dies after medical emergency at training facility

SAN DIEGO — A Marine recruit who received CPR from a drill instructor after a midnight medical emergency on Saturday has died, according to base officials.

The recruit had been a trainee at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

“Supporting the recruit’s family is our top priority and we continue to work closely with them during this most difficult time,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, commanding general of MCRD San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region.

The recruit had been taken to an off-base hospital in critical condition after receiving CPR around midnight Saturday. They were pronounced dead at 11:43 Sunday morning.

The cause of the health emergency was not identified, but the recruit was being monitored due to ongoing physical health issues, a Marine Corps statement said.

The name and hometown of the recruit will be withheld for 24 hours. Medical officials are working to determine the cause of death.