Car found in gully after fatal crash off desert highway

SAN DIEGO — A man who crashed into a gully and was thrown from his vehicle was discovered Sunday after drivers in a lifted truck spotted his crashed vehicle off the highway.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Swafford confirmed that the Hispanic man had been driving eastbound on Interstate 8 and that he was killed in the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the fatal accident occurred. According to Swafford, it appears the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Swafford said roadside evidence showed that “for unknown reasons [the driver] abruptly made a turning movement to the left, veered off the roadway and down the embankment, at which time he was ejected from his vehicle.”

CHP had not identified the victim as of Sunday afternoon.