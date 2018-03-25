California gubernatorial candidates discuss education platforms in public forum

SAN DIEGO– The California Council for the Social Studies hosted a gubernatorial forum focused on social studies education Sunday morning.

Gubernatorial candidates discussed their education platforms and other topics pertinent to the state.

The event held at the Town and Country Resort and Conference Center from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. was free to the public and attendees were encouraged to ask questions.

The confirmed candidates included:

Travis Allen (Republican) Member, California State Assembly

· John Cox (Republican) Business Executive

· Delaine Eastin (Democrat) Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction

· Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) Former Mayor, City of Los Angeles

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.