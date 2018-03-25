Serious injuries in crash that shut down I-8 lanes for hours

SAN DIEGO — A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday.

CHP reports three vehicles were involved in the that occurred just before 3:30 a.m.

All eastbound lanes were shut down within 15 minutes.

Later that morning, traffic was restricted to one lane, which caused major slowing in the area.

All lanes were reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

CHP says a victim transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital suffered a major injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.