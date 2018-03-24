March for Our Lives rallies in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO– Protesters against gun violence marched in various areas throughout San Diego as part of nationwide effort “March for Our Lives.”

Students and community leaders could participated in rallies in downtown San Diego, Encinitas and Escondido beginning Saturday at 10 a.m.

The nationwide march was organized to encourage speak to politicians about putting an end to mass shootings and gun violence in wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where 17 people died.