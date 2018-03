SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who is believed to have fired at least one shot near the Encanto trolley station on Imperial Avenue.

San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer Heims said that there are no reported injuries. Police received calls about the shot at about 9:30 Saturday night. Officers are searching for a suspect in a gray Dodge Charger.

So far MTS has not reported any change in trolley service to the area.