Police nab suspected bank robber at downtown Chase

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man after an attempted downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon.

SDPD confirmed that a bank teller pushed a panic button just before 3 p.m. after a white male dressed in a black shirt and pants handed her a demand note.

Officers were able to surround the building before he left the bank, and they took him into custody as soon as he walked out of the building.

SDPD said that the man did not show a weapon, and that no one was hurt. The bank did not report any lost funds.

The incident took place at 2:44 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 101 West Broadway St. downtown.