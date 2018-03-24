Police: Man cut and stabbed after argument turns physical

Posted 6:46 AM, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:55AM, March 24, 2018

SAN DIEGO– An argument between two men turned physical in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday night, police say.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of 6th Avenue just after 7 p.m.

During the confrontation, the suspect used an unknown weapon to stab the victim twice in his left bicep. The victim was also cut  across his face and ear.

The 38-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested later in the evening at the Hazard Center trolley station. Police identified the 49-year-old suspect as Darryl Oliver. Oliver was booked into jail.

San Diego Police Central Division detectives are investigating the incident.

