Police investigate incident after man shows up at hospital with stab wound

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police in Oceanside said they were investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a stab wound Saturday.

There were few details, but the man — whose identity was not released — arrived at Tri-City Medical Center after 6 a.m. with a stab injury to the stomach, according to Oceanside Police Lt. Kedrick Sadler.

“The only information we have is that he may have been jumped by two unknown assailants around 6 a.m.,” Sadler said.

Police aren’t sure where the attack occurred and are exploring a few different possibilities, Sadler said.

The man’s injury is not considered life-threatening.