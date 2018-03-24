× Massive college party draws police to Fiesta Island

SAN DIEGO — A massive college party drew about 400 people to Fiesta Island on Saturday afternoon before police arrived to remind the throngs of spring breakers that no drinking was allowed on the island.

“Everybody was just minding their own business,” one disappointed party-goer said after police arrived and walked among the dwindling crowd. “We’re just trying to have a good time.”

Lt. Ernesto Servin said that SDPD was responding to a “call of a disturbance” and that there were “young people drinking from open containers” despite the park’s no-alcohol rules. Police “didn’t want this to become a safety concern,” Servin said.

Police asked partygoers to put away the alcohol but did not tell them to leave the island, though many did, according to the lieutenant.

No arrests were made. “They’re complying with us,” Servin said.

The party left litter strewn across the island.