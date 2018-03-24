Marine recruit in critical condition after midnight medical emergency

SAN DIEGO — A recruit at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego was taken to a hospital in critical condition after an unspecified “medical emergency,” military officials said Saturday.

The incident happened about midnight Saturday. Details were scant, but a drill instructor performed CPR on the recruit before paramedics arrived and took him to an off-base medical facility, according to a Marine Corps statement.

The cause of the health emergency has not been identified, but the recruit was being monitored due to ongoing physical health issues, the statement said.

“The recruit’s family has been notified of their son’s condition and we are working closely with them to support their needs during this extremely difficult time,” said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the recruit depot’s commanding general.

The name and hometown of the recruit was not released.