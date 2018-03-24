Man stabbed, struck with golf club leaving sports bar, authorities say

SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was stabbed and struck with a golf club by a group of people as he left a sports bar in Sherman Heights, authorities said Saturday.

The attack was reported at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Imperial Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was leaving El Flaco’s Sports Bar when he was jumped by several males and a female, Heims said. He was hit with a golf club several times, in addition to being stabbed and cut, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Descriptions of the suspects were not available.