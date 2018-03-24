× FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez embraces inner-superhero, emcees Race for Autism

SAN DIEGO– FOX 5’s morning show anchor, Raoul Martinez embraced his inner-superhero at the Race for Autism Saturday morning.

Participants had the option of doing a 5k, 1-mile run or family walk. The race took place at Balboa Park, with all proceeds going toward supporting local autism programs.

An estimated 7,000 people attended Saturday’s race. Over $1.5 million has been awarded to autism community programs throughout San Diego County.

Latest estimates show that Saturday’s event raised more than $133,000.