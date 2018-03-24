× Driver flees vehicle vs. hydrant accident, authorites say.

SAN DIEGO– The driver of an overturned vehicle fled the scene after crashing into a fire hydrant in Spring Valley, San Miguel Fire District said.

San Miguel Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to the accident on the corner of Kenwood Drive and Campo Road.

Upon arrival, crews found an overturned red vehicle that crashed into a fire hydrant, causing water to spout about 50 ft. in the air.

The driver was located and taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

An employee of the local water department was able to stop the water flow shortly after arrival.