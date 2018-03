SAN DIEGO¬† — Military fire-rescue personnel will set, monitor and extinguish a series of controlled burns Saturday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, base officials advised.

The prescribed fires, which are among routine training exercises at the northern San Diego military installation, are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon.

Though smoke and flames may be visible from nearby areas during the operations, no visibility restrictions are expected, base officials said.