Business owner steps up after Little League snack bar bandits clean house

VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers at Vista American Little League were dismayed to find that burglars made away with hundreds of dollars worth of products from their snack bar overnight, but they’re singing the praises of a local business owner who pitched in to help.

According to the league’s Facebook page, PIZZAMANIAC owner Ben Phillips offered to cover the cost of the stolen products “within minutes of hearing about the theft.”

Parent Tessa Troyan Siegfried told FOX 5 that despite the frustrating break-in, Phillips’ generous contribution was “the real news story.”