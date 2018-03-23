× Unsane

Right before I went in to see this at the Angelika Film Center, I was at the Barnes & Noble reading an interview with Jack White (The White Stripes). He was furious that comedian Chris Rock said, when finding out how White edits and uses old school techniques to record and edit tape, “Nobody cares how you make it!”

And the movie I was seeing was the latest from Steven Soderbergh [remember how he was retiring, but has since made Logan Lucky and now this]. Well, the big story is that he made this with a $1.2 million budget and filmed it all on iPhones. That makes Soderbergh the director, cinematographer, and editor.

It made more sense when Sean Baker (The Florida Project) shot Tangerine entirely on his iPhone (it involved a transgender sex worker on the street). Baker didn’t have some big studio backing him. So why wouldn’t Soderbergh want to make a film that looked as polished as Lucky Logan? Perhaps he felt the story of a woman being locked in an insane asylum would work better with that vibe, often showing her POV and with bad lighting on occasion to mess with our mentality.

Sawyer Valentini, perhaps the best movie name in like, forever…is played by Claire Foy (The Crown). She’s a snotty, all-business accounts analyst for a bank. We soon realize she’s traumatized by an incident with a stalker. We realize after a one-night stand that ends strangely, that she needs some help. She realizes this too, and goes to talk to a kind woman at a hospital. The woman has her sign some “routine” forms, that unbeknownst to her, allow her to be locked up for 24-hour surveillance. You’d think somebody that we saw grilling a client on the phone because of how well she crunched numbers, would probably take a better look at that small print on a form she’s signing.

The supporting cast is interesting. The mother is played by Amy Irving (Carrie, Yentl), who I haven’t seen in years. There’s Juno Temple (Maleficent, Wonder Wheel), as the crazy inmate that reminds me of a character out of The Florida Project.

The one “normal” guy in the mental health facility is played by Jay Pharoah of Saturday Night Live. He’s charming, and is a natural in the role. He’s in the hospital because of drug use, and he’s quick to show her the lay of the land.

An interesting premise begins to unfold when we start to question whether Sawyer really is unstable. She’s insisting that a guy working at the facility (Joshua Leonard), is her stalker.

Soderbergh, who tackled the medical field with the terrific Side Effects, takes another jab at the medical establishment here exposing privatized insurance, over-medication, and treatment of the mentally ill. Perhaps the thing that he does best is his subtle way of showing how men treat women in society. Sawyer’s boss wants her to go on a business trip to New Orleans (and it’s obvious what his intentions are). She meets a guy that’s more than happy to have a one-night stand. There’s also a cameo from Matt Damon as the guy making a lot of money off her fears of men that may or may not be stalking her.

The movie really blows it by giving away, much too early, whether or not she really is just a paranoid nutjob or not. That was the best part of the film. And once we do get to that point, the picture has a sadistic vibe that makes it hard to really enjoy. It becomes One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest meets Misery.

The 3rd act goes off the rails a bit, but generally, I think audiences are going to have a lot of fun with this. I expected a bit more from Soderbergh, though. And the novelty of filming this on an iPhone 7 just wasn’t enough. I would’ve rather had a sharper script and better photography.

2 ½ stars out of 5.