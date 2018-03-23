× U.S. Postal Service to immortalize Mister Rogers Forever Stamp

PITTSBURGH– The U.S. Postal Service will immortalize the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp Friday in Oakland, Calif. at Fred Rogers Studio.

The Pittsburgh International Airport also honored his legacy with activities for travelers and employees at the Airside Terminal Center Core.

Mister Rogers was a beloved neighbor to generations of children. Watch LIVE as we unveil the #MisterRogersStamp in his honor: https://t.co/jylLWFXL7G pic.twitter.com/8ydMg2zuAR — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 23, 2018

Airport workers wore red cardigans and travels were encouraged to share their memories of Mister Rogers on a chalkboard.

You’re special, too! Airport employees are celebrating the 50-year legacy of Fred Rogers today as a new postage stamp is unveiled. So many neighbors are sharing messages of kindness! @wqed #MisterRogers50 pic.twitter.com/tWeQuDYlSW — PIT airport (@PITairport) March 23, 2018

President and CEO of Red Rogers Company, Paul Siefken, recorded a message for arriving and departing passengers on the airport tran,

Rogers hosted the television show ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood.’ It was filmed in Pittsburgh beginning in 1968 and ran for more than three decades.