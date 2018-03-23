U.S. Postal Service to immortalize Mister Rogers Forever Stamp
PITTSBURGH– The U.S. Postal Service will immortalize the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp Friday in Oakland, Calif. at Fred Rogers Studio.
The Pittsburgh International Airport also honored his legacy with activities for travelers and employees at the Airside Terminal Center Core.
Airport workers wore red cardigans and travels were encouraged to share their memories of Mister Rogers on a chalkboard.
President and CEO of Red Rogers Company, Paul Siefken, recorded a message for arriving and departing passengers on the airport tran,
Rogers hosted the television show ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood.’ It was filmed in Pittsburgh beginning in 1968 and ran for more than three decades.