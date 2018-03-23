Taking Barona Speedway’s new track for a test drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Barona speedway just finished two months of renovations, including new paint, bleacher work and 180 truckloads of clay laid down one-foot thick and 1,500-yards around.

"The clay they laid down is going to make for really great racing," said Billie Baldwin, a Super Stock racer.

Troy Salazar said it's something you have to experience firsthand: "Being able to bury the car in the corner with the throttle wide open and hook it up to where you fly down the straight away, as fast as the car will go.

[We're] just trying to get the community back out, involved out here. As many people as we can. Family-friendly environment. Bring your RV, motor homes, barbecues, ice chests and the kids."

Tatum Salazar, Troy's daughter, shared what she likes about the races, too:

"I always like it because I get to watch the races, and it's fun when you get to watch them."