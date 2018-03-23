× Student possible victim of ‘swatting’ after North County schools threatened, authorities says

FALLBROOK, Calif. – An email threatening North County schools was possibly a “swatting” incident, authorities said Friday.

School administrators received an email Thursday evening from a student indicating bombs would be placed around Bonsall and Fallbrook high schools, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the schools and did not find explosive devices, authorities said.

Investigators went to the student’s family’s home and determined the student was not involved and was possibly a victim of swatting, according to sheriff’s department.

“Swatting” is an action of pranking emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the threats.

The schools were not locked down as the threats happened when school was not in session, according to sheriff’s watch commander.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

At least 20 apparently baseless threats have been made against San Diego-area schools since the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, according to local police.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore encourages students to report any possible threat. They can remain anonymous when they call 888-580-8477.

