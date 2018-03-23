Security guard narrowly dodges van as it drives off parking structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A security guard in Clairemont escaped serious injury Friday afternoon after a van plunged off an elevated parking lot and flew over his head.

Shortly after 2 p.m. at Garfield Shopping Center in the 4200 block of Balboa Avenue, an elderly female driver hit two parked cars before she drove over the rail of the parking structure, according to San Diego police. The van fell around 12 feet and hit a telephone pole before landing on its side on a sidewalk.

Multiple bystanders rushed to help the woman, who was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known.

No one else was injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.