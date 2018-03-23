Police make arrest after threat to county complex

SAN DIEGO — An ex-county employee was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation after allegedly making a threat to workers at the bayside County Administration Center.

On Friday, County CAO Helen Robbins-Meyer sent out a staff-wide memo about the threat, which was made on Wednesday.

The suspect’s name was not released.

“The county takes this threat very seriously,” Robbins-Meyer stated. “The Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office are working closely on every legal means possible to prevent this individual from accessing county facilities. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority.”

In a prepared statement, sheriff’s officials said deputies ” immediately responded to conduct a thorough investigation” into the alleged threat.

“The Sheriff’s Department has numerous resources at [its] disposal and have actively trained to handle these types of incidents,” the statement says. “The subject was quickly identified and contacted. Sheriff’s detectives quickly interviewed the subject and took appropriate action to minimize the threat.”

After being questioned, the suspect was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, according to sheriff’s public-affairs Lt. Karen Stubkjaer. The lieutenant said she could provide no further details about the case, including whether the suspect was still detained as of Friday afternoon.

Due to the threat, county officials will provide increased security measures at the historic bayside administration center beginning Monday, Robbins-Meyer stated in her memo.

“We ask all employees to remain vigilant,” the bulletin states. “If you see suspicious behavior, report it immediately to your supervisor or the site security at your building.”