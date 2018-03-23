Pizza restaurant employee held at gunpoint, forced to drive robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif.-- A 'Killer Pizza From Mars' employee was taken hostage after the restaurant was robbed by two armed men, according to scanner traffic.

The armed robbery happened just after midnight in the 3700 Block of Mission Avenue. Police scanners say one suspect had a gun and the other suspect had a knife

After the robbery, the employee was forced to drive the suspects seven miles to Bonsall with a gun pointed at his head.

Police were at the scene collecting evidence.

No one was hurt in the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.