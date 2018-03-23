BREAKING: One dead in France supermarket hostage situation

Gunman takes hostages at supermarket in France

Posted 5:06 AM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26AM, March 23, 2018

FRANCE — One person has been killed and others were taken hostage at a supermarket in southern France, according to local media reports.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told local media that there was a hostage situation in the town of Trebes.

CNN affiliate BFM TV said a man had fired a weapon and that the incident was unfolding at a Super U supermarket. BFM reported that the attack appeared to be “ISIS-inspired,” citing a local prosecutor.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said on Twitter that he was going to the scene immediately. He has been briefed by security forces and a security cordon has been established in the area, he wrote.

“Avoid the area and stay tuned to the instructions from authorities.”

French gendarmes block the access to Trebes, where a man took hostages at a supermarket on March 23, 2018 in Trebes, southwest France.
At least two people were killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwest France. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC CABANIS (Photo credit should read ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images)

This is a developing story.