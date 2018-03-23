Meet Heather Lake’s new baby Lucy!

SAN DIEGO - Meet the newest addition to the FOX 5 family - Lucy Lake!
FOX 5 Morning Reporter Heather Lake's baby girl is about a month old and healthy.
Heather said Lucy has brought a new level of excitement to her now two-child household. Her 2-year-old son Sebastian loves to hold his baby sister.
Heather will return to reporting for the FOX 5 Morning News in June.
You can congratulate the Lake family by commenting on Heather's Instagram photos.
Hello World! 💕🎀 I’m a whole 1 month old today. My parents have nicknamed me “angel baby” bc I hardly make a peep and love sleeping. (Although we know this all could change quickly). I’m growing a big chubby belly already & get really confused by my really loud big brother, but hopefully we will be friends one day ☺️ #ilovelucylake #spring #babygirl #newborn