× Man accused of killing girlfriend ordered to stand trial

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego must stand trial on murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges, a judge ruled Friday.

Damon Edwards faces 28 years to life in prison if convicted in the death of 38-year-old Mickette Smith.

The victim’s family was in court for the arraignment but declined to speak to reporters after the hearing.

A relative made an emergency call about 9:15 a.m. last Aug. 25 to report that Smith was unresponsive and not breathing in her residence in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street, according to police.

Emergency personnel found Smith dead in her upstairs bedroom, San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin said. The victim appeared to have suffered traumatic injuries to her head and upper body, the lieutenant said.

Detectives identified Edwards, 41, as the suspected assailant and arrested him around 7:30 p.m. that day.

A motive was not clear.

After a preliminary hearing in Superior Court, Judge Albert Harutunian III ruled that enough evidence was presented for Edwards to stand trial. Arraignment was set for April 18.