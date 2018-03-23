I-5 lane closures planned near La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Drivers will encounter a series of short, intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 near La Jolla this weekend and early next week due to ongoing construction projects, the San Diego Association of Governments advised Friday.

The closures just north of State Route 52 are necessary so San Diego Gas & Electric crews can remove transmission lines across the freeway in anticipation of a trolley-line expansion from Old Town to University City, according to SANDAG.

The lanes will be affected from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday for up to 10 minutes at a time. The California Highway Patrol will monitor traffic during the disruptions.

From 9 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the southbound lanes of the freeway will be temporarily closed from the Interstate 805/I-5 merge to La Jolla Village Drive for work being done on the Gilman Drive bridge.

During the closure, southbound motorists will be detoured onto I-805, according to SANDAG. Traffic controls and detour signs will be in place to alert motorists in advance.

The regional governmental agency is building the bridge over I-5 at Gilman Drive, just north of the La Jolla Village Drive interchange, in partnership with Caltrans, and UC San Diego.