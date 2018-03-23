× Friday is National Puppy Day

March 23 is National Puppy Day!

The day was founded in 2006 by celebrity pet & home lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, as a way to educate the public about animal abuse and also promote adoption.

Check out more about National Puppy Day

While this day is put aside just for the pups, there is a day for the grown ones. National Dog Day is on August 26. If you’re not a dog person, you can celebrate National Cat Day on October 29.

Share a pic of your pup! Upload them into our gallery here or share them with us on social media —