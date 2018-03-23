Coast Guard crew returns home after $539 million cocaine offload

ALAMEDA, Calif.– The Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf crew returned to their Alameda homeport after a 77-day counter-drug patrol in the Pacific Ocean Wednesday.

The counter-drug patrol resulted in 36,000 lbs. of cocaine worth $536 million seized from the coast of South and Central America. The contraband was offloaded in San Diego Tuesday,

The offload represented 17 interdictions made by the Coast Guard Cutters Bertholf, Diligence, Harriet Lane, Venturous and Bear since Feb. 8.

Bertholf supported the Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JITAF-S) during this deployment.

The Bertholf boarded and seized a low profile fast vessel (LPGFV),which are camouflaged and designed to ride low to prevent detection by law enforcement agencies. The interdiction of the LPGFV was executed by the Bertholf and supported by the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squad, Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team and an Air Station Humboldt Bay aircrew.

The Bertholf is the first of the Legend Class National Security Cutters. The 418-foot cutter is staffed by a 148-person crew.