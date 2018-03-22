One of the largest after school youth programs in the country teaches students where "sports" belongs in sportsmanship.
Teaching children golf is more than a sport
-
Doctor’s unique bedside manner provides laughter as medicine
-
Aztecs basketball player Malik Pope allegedly linked to recruiting scandal
-
Team USA Beach Handball to compete in Pan American Championships in Oceanside
-
NFL and Fox Sports sign 5-year deal for ‘Thursday Night Football’
-
Man who died as result of ‘punching game’ identified
-
-
Aztecs basketball player Malik Pope cleared to play after suspension
-
Report: San Diego preparing for Midway District redevelopment
-
UCSD surfer puts professional dream on hold to earn degree
-
10-year-old ‘sports analyst’ steals the show at Alabama’s homecoming celebration
-
Sport fisherman reels in giant 16-foot, 3,000-pound great white shark
-
-
Luke Wilson, Pro golfer Bill Haas involved in deadly Ferrari crash
-
3 people shot overnight in south San Diego
-
Caltrans to close all lanes on I-8 near Ocean Beach Sunday