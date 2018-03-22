Storm brings light rains to San Diego area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A gentle early-spring storm brought some sparse rainfall to the San Diego area Thursday.

The unsettled atmospheric system out of the Gulf of Alaska, which turned out to be weaker than expected, dropped moisture amounts ranging from a few hundredths of an inch to just over a quarter-inch across the county through late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 3 p.m., the highest local 48-hour precipitation tally was 0.27 of an inch in De Luz, northwest of Fallbrook. Along the coast, the top amount was 0.15 of an inch, in Oceanside. Some areas, including the local deserts, received no recorded rainfall.

The wispy sprinkles were expected to continue until late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, NWS forecaster Noel Isla said.

The departing storm will make way for partly cloudy skies through the weekend, with a slight chance for "very light precipitation" on Sunday, Isla said.