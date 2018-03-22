Residents in Lilac Fire burn areas prepare for possible mudslides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- Emergency officials are asking residents who live in areas affected by the Lilac Fire to be prepared during this rain event.

Though they are not anticipating it, survivors of the fire and first responders are prepared if heavy rains were to cause a mudslide.

“They’ve done a pretty good job of packing so I’m not real worried about that. Just some other areas around here that I’m trying to get new shrubbery put in but no, I don’t have any worry about the bank. I think they did a good job,” said Dorothy Jarman, who lives next to the hillside burned in the fire, said.

Cal Fire, along with other agencies and volunteers, stacked hundreds of sandbags along hillsides and homes destroyed by flames.

The North County Fire Protection Agency said county emergency officials are watching the rainfall closely and will issue a mandatory evacuation if need be.

“I don’t think we’re going to get that much rain, I hope. I’d like to have a nice rainfall but I don’t think it’s going to be that bad,” Jarman said.

Just in case, first responders are asking residents to be prepared to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

To be notified of evacuations you can sign up with Alert San Diego.