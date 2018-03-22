Protesters block freeway, arena doors in wake of deadly police shooting

SACRAMENTO — Black Lives Matter activists first blocked Interstate 5 and then moved to bar the doors at Golden 1 Center ahead of the Sacramento Kings basketball game tonight in protest of the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Protesters had stopped traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-5 in Sacramento before being cleared off by police at about 6 p.m., FOX 5 broadcast partner KCRA reported.

The demonstrators then moved to Golden 1 Center, where a game between the Kings and Atlanta Hawks was set to tip off at 7 p.m.

The Sacramento Police Department earlier released two pieces of body camera video and one piece of helicopter video from the night officers shot and killed Clark in the backyard of his home in South Sacramento.

Officers thought that he was holding a gun, but it turned out he was only holding a cellphone.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.