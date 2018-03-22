Pot dispensary raided for 2nd time in 2 weeks

EL CAJON — It was a familiar site at the Cloud 9 marijuana dispensary in El Cajon, as police and a Narcotics Task Force raided the pot shop, seizing marijuana and cash.

It was the second time in as many weeks.

Police Lt. Walt Miller said that the dispensary, at 445 West Douglas Avenue, was selling its wares illegally.

Authorities served a search warrant at about 9:30 a.m. and seized the drugs as well as property and money. Outside the shop, they used an electric saw, sledgehammer and wedge to pry open a locked machine.

Despite recreational marijuana becoming legal on Jan. 1, raids like this one have continued in recent months at dispensaries, delivery services and other pot businesses that lack the proper licensing.

Miller said that the situation at Cloud 9 was, “an ongoing problem with this group of people.”

While no arrests were made last week, Miller said that Thursday’s raid ended with arrests for some of those at the dispensary.

An armed guard was seen outside the store in handcuffs.