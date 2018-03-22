× Police seek tips in year-old murder near school campus

SAN DIEGO – Nearly a year after an employee at Gompers Preparatory Academy found a man’s body near the Chollas View campus, authorities Thursday sought public help finding the killer.

The school employee was raising a flag in front of the campus around 5:45 a.m. March 24, 2017, when he spotted the body of 23-year-old San Diego resident Cherkeiray Jones, who had been fatally shot, police said.

Jones was shot at 11:08 p.m. the previous night as he walked in front of the school in the 4700 block of Hilltop Drive, acting Lt. Duane Malinowski said.

“Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Malinowski said. “Investigators are asking for anyone that has information or was a witness to this homicide, to please contact them.”

Tipsters were asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.