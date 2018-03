Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The former first lady of California Maria Shriver was in San Diego today to speak at the Academy of Our Lady of Peace.

The event at the all-girls school was part of Shriver's Architects of Change Live Conversations series.

The journalist, producer, best-selling author and former wife of Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger sat down with FOX 5's Misha diBono for more.