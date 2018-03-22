Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Mission Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A hit-and-run driver killed a man who was pushing a shopping cart along a the main street through Mission Hills early Thursday.

The fatal collision happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Washington Street near India Street, police said.

Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Washington Street to investigate reports of a man who wa acting drunk as he pushed a cart down the street. When they arrived, the man had already been hit by a car and the shopping car was overturned on the side of the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the man was long gone by the time officers arrived. Investigators did not have a description of the car who hit the man.

The eastbound lanes of Washington Street were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the deadly collision was asked to call the San Diego Police Department.