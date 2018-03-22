Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Imagine Dragons to headline KAABOO

DEL MAR, Calif. – Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Imagine Dragons will headline 2018’s KAABOO in Del Mar, organizers announced Thursday.
The three-day festival takes place September 14-16 at the Del Mar Racetrack and adjacent fairgrounds.
KAABOO 2018 music lineup
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Katy Perry
Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters
Halsey
Post Malone
Wiz Khalifa
N.E.R.D
Incubus
Earth, Wind & Fire
Gucci Mane
Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Alice in Chains
Billy Idol
Jewel
Blondie
Jimmy Eat World
CAKE
Nelly
Melissa Etheridge
Stone Temple Pilots
TLC
Quinn XCII
The All-American Rejects
Bebe Rexha
War
Tower of Power
Better Than Ezra
Robert DeLong
The Wailers
SWMRS
Everclear
Soul Asylum
The Zombies
The English Beat
Candlebox
Vanessa Carlton
Elvin Bishop
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
The Spencer Lee Band
Emily Warren
Katie Toupin
Diego’s Umbrella
Charlie Overbey
The National Parks
Boulevards
Shane Hall
Hunter & The Dirty Jacks
Vista Kicks
Stealing Oceans
Tall Heights
Creature Canyon
CVBZ
Chelsea Cutler
Elise Trouw
Raelee Nikole
Oblivion Her Majesty
Fitness
L.A. Edwards
Bay Ledges
Courtship
Mamafesta
Sully & The “Blue-Eyed Soul Band”
Kool & The Gang (Thursday preview night only)
KAABOO 2018 comedy lineup
Craig Ferguson
Iliza Shlesinger
Nick Offerman
Chris Hardwick
Whitney Cummings
Kevin Nealon
Pete Holmes
Nikki Glaser
Pauly Shore
Aparna Nancherla
Orny Adams
J.F. Harris