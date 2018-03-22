Weather Alert: Spring storm moves into San Diego. Monitor forecast updates

Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Imagine Dragons to headline KAABOO

Posted 7:00 AM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01AM, March 22, 2018

DEL MAR, Calif. – Katy Perry, Foo Fighters and Imagine Dragons will headline 2018’s KAABOO in Del Mar, organizers announced Thursday.

The three-day festival takes place September 14-16 at the Del Mar Racetrack and adjacent fairgrounds.

KAABOO 2018 music lineup

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Katy Perry

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters

Halsey

Post Malone

Wiz Khalifa

N.E.R.D

Incubus

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gucci Mane

Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Alice in Chains

Billy Idol

Jewel

Blondie

Jimmy Eat World

CAKE

Nelly

Big Boi

Melissa Etheridge

Stone Temple Pilots

TLC

Quinn XCII

The All-American Rejects

Bebe Rexha

War

Tower of Power

Better Than Ezra

Robert DeLong

The Wailers

SWMRS

Everclear

Soul Asylum

The Zombies

The English Beat

Candlebox

Vanessa Carlton

Elvin Bishop

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

The Spencer Lee Band

Emily Warren

Katie Toupin

Diego’s Umbrella

Charlie Overbey

The National Parks

Boulevards

Shane Hall

Hunter & The Dirty Jacks

Vista Kicks

Stealing Oceans

Tall Heights

Creature Canyon

CVBZ

Chelsea Cutler

Elise Trouw

Raelee Nikole

Oblivion Her Majesty

Fitness

L.A. Edwards

Bay Ledges

Courtship

Mamafesta

Sully & The “Blue-Eyed Soul Band”

Kool & The Gang (Thursday preview night only)

KAABOO 2018 comedy lineup

Craig Ferguson

Iliza Shlesinger

Nick Offerman

Craig Robinson

Chris Hardwick

Whitney Cummings

Kevin Nealon

Pete Holmes

Nikki Glaser

Pauly Shore

Aparna Nancherla

Orny Adams

J.F. Harris