Faulconer meets with Mexican foreign affairs secretary

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer met with the Mexican foreign affairs secretary Thursday to discuss ways to improve economic prosperity and infrastructure, a spokeswoman said.

Mayor Faulconer met with Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs @LVidegaray today to discuss the modernization of NAFTA, promoting cross-border commerce, enhancing border infrastructure and addressing the Tijuana River Valley. https://t.co/OKBPimTm3d pic.twitter.com/blEN6kxrLW — San Diego's Mayor (@SDMayorsOffice) March 23, 2018

Luis Videgaray and Faulconer spoke in the mayor’s office, mayoral spokeswoman Christina Chadwick said.

Chadwick said Faulconer and Videgaray discussed advocating for the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement; enhanced infrastructure, including the Otay Mesa Port of Entry; and improving wastewater infrastructure and public health in the Tijuana River Valley.

Faulconer said there has never been a more critical time for the United States and Mexico to advocate on behalf of their binational region.

“This is all about working together to overcome our challenges, strengthen our economies and create opportunities,” he said.

Videgaray, in a statement released by the mayor’s office, said the meeting was relevant “to underline the significant contributions of the Mexican community to San Diego’s economy, culture and society.”

Faulconer met with Videgaray, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum and other regional leaders in Mexico City last year, and the delegation is expected to meet there again in April, Chadwick said.