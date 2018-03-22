Easter egg hunt events set for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – County Parks and Recreation has several egg hunts planned for every-bunny this month.
The egg extravaganza will take place over the next two weekends at San Diego County parks in Chula Vista, Del Mar, El Cajon, Escondido, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Ramona and Spring Valley. Some feature snacks and spring crafts and others pancake breakfasts. All of them will have lots and lots of eggs to search for and an opportunity to meet the big bunny, according to county officials.
Egg hunts are BYOB—bring your own basket.
- Address: 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Del Mar
- Phone: (858) 755-2386
- Date: noon to 2 p.m., March 24
- Address: 742 Clarence Lane, Escondido
- Phone: (760) 745-4379
- Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 24
- Address: 2270 Wueste Road, Chula Vista
- Phone: (619) 482-7361
- Date: 9 to 11 a.m., March 24
- Address: 15805 El Monte Road, Lakeside
- Phone: (619) 443-1474
- Date: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25
- Address: 14787 Old Highway 80, El Cajon
- Phone: (619) 561-0180
- Date: 9 to 10:30 a.m., March 31
- Address: 17953 Dos Picos Road, Ramona
- Phone: (760) 789-2220
- Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 31
- Address: 11470 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
- Phone: (619) 561-0580
- Date: 10 to 10:15 a.m., March 31
Bring the whole family and join the Bunny for a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and egg hunting fun at 10 a.m. Fallbrook Firefighter’s Association will serve up a delicious pancake breakfast as the Bunny hops around to meet children and pose for photos. After breakfast, egg hunts for age groups will be followed by fun games and contests.
- Address: 341 Heald Ave., Fallbrook
- Phone: (760) 728-1671
- Date: March 31
- Fee: $5 all ages
Spring Valley Community Center
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk – all served by the enthusiastic Spring Valley Kiwanis Club. After breakfast, the egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. sharp! No need to pre-register, just come down with your baskets and enjoy the holiday festivities.
- Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley
- Phone: (619) 479-1832
- Date: March 31
- Fee: $5 for ages 0-11; $6 for ages 12+
Inclement weather may cancel events–please call ahead or follow along on Facebook. You can also hop over to the County’s event calendar for a list of family-friendly activities.