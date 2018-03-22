Easter egg hunt events set for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – County Parks and Recreation has several egg hunts planned for every-bunny this month.

The egg extravaganza will take place over the next two weekends at San Diego County parks in Chula Vista, Del Mar, El Cajon, Escondido, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Ramona and Spring Valley. Some feature snacks and spring crafts and others pancake breakfasts. All of them will have lots and lots of eggs to search for and an opportunity to meet the big bunny, according to county officials.

Egg hunts are BYOB—bring your own basket.

San Dieguito County Park

Address: 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Del Mar

Phone: (858) 755-2386

Date: noon to 2 p.m., March 24

Felicita County Park

Address: 742 Clarence Lane, Escondido

Phone: (760) 745-4379

Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 24

Otay Lakes County Park

Address: 2270 Wueste Road, Chula Vista

Phone: (619) 482-7361

Date: 9 to 11 a.m., March 24

El Monte Regional Park

Address: 15805 El Monte Road, Lakeside

Phone: (619) 443-1474

Date: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25

Flinn Springs County Park

Address: 14787 Old Highway 80, El Cajon

Phone: (619) 561-0180

Date: 9 to 10:30 a.m., March 31

Dos Picos County Park

Address: 17953 Dos Picos Road, Ramona

Phone: (760) 789-2220

Date: 10 a.m. to noon, March 31

Louis A. Stelzer County Park

Address: 11470 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

Phone: (619) 561-0580

Date: 10 to 10:15 a.m., March 31

Fallbrook Community Center

Bring the whole family and join the Bunny for a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and egg hunting fun at 10 a.m. Fallbrook Firefighter’s Association will serve up a delicious pancake breakfast as the Bunny hops around to meet children and pose for photos. After breakfast, egg hunts for age groups will be followed by fun games and contests.

Address: 341 Heald Ave., Fallbrook

Phone: (760) 728-1671

Date: March 31

Fee: $5 all ages

Spring Valley Community Center

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk – all served by the enthusiastic Spring Valley Kiwanis Club. After breakfast, the egg hunt will start at 10 a.m. sharp! No need to pre-register, just come down with your baskets and enjoy the holiday festivities.

Address: 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley

Phone: (619) 479-1832

Date: March 31

Fee: $5 for ages 0-11; $6 for ages 12+

Inclement weather may cancel events–please call ahead or follow along on Facebook. You can also hop over to the County’s event calendar for a list of family-friendly activities.