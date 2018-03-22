DMV clamps down on abuse of handicap placards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - The Department of Motor Vehicles has been conducting an enforcement campaign to educate and catch people abusing the system of handicap parking placards.

The campaign is to halt drivers who illegally park in handicap designated spaces to leave them open for the people who actually need them.

“If you are going to violate the law and use a placard that is not issued to you, we are going to give you a reminder in the form of a citation," DMV spokesman Jaime Garza said.

During the day-long operation Wednesday, FOX 5 witnessed dozens of drivers pull into handicap parking spaces at a Walmart in El Cajon, then get cited by law enforcement officers.

Six citations were written with fines reaching $1000.

Most of the people contacted applauded the DMV for checking into an issue close to their heart.

Some of the drivers who were cited said it was another burden to deal with while also trying to take care of their special needs children, who might not have matched the specific placard.

The DMV wants to remind the public that the handicap placard is assigned to a person, not a car, and the disabled person must be using the car for the placard to be used legally.