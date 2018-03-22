‘Bozo the Clown’ TV personality Frank Avruch dies at 89

BOSTON – Longtime children’s entertainer and Boston television personality Frank Avruch, best known for his role in “Bozo the Clown,” has died, his family said.

Avruch, who starred in the popular children’s TV program from 1959 to 1970, died Tuesday at his home in Boston from heart disease, WCVB reported. He was 89 years old.

His family said in a statement that Avruch will be celebrated for the “legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world” as the clown character. He started his career on radio before transitioning to TV.

“He had a heart of gold,” manager Stuart Hersh told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else’s portrayal of Bozo the Clown.”

LOVED Frank. Channel 5's Man about Town, Great entertainment. Best known as Bozo the Clown. By all accounts here @wcvb he was a kind wonderful man. RIP Frank and thanks pic.twitter.com/r8EqhhvSAd — Maria Stephanos (@mariastephanos) March 21, 2018

Avruch’s portrayal of Bozo the Clown became especially popular in the U.S. in the 60s. Avruch became the first nationally-syndicated Bozo the Clown, FOX News reported.

The clown character was also played by three other actors Bob Bell, Larry Harmon and Joey D’Auria.

