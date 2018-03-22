Weather Alert: Spring storm moves into San Diego. Monitor forecast updates

‘Bozo the Clown’ TV personality Frank Avruch dies at 89

Posted 6:02 AM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:08AM, March 22, 2018

BOSTON – Longtime children’s entertainer and Boston television personality Frank Avruch, best known for his role in “Bozo the Clown,” has died, his family said.

Avruch, who starred in the popular children’s TV program from 1959 to 1970, died Tuesday at his home in Boston from heart disease, WCVB reported. He was 89 years old.

Promotional portrait of Bozo the Clown holding boxes of Bozo Express Bazooka bubble gum with a surprised expression on his face, circa 1965. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

His family said in a statement that Avruch will be celebrated for the “legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world” as the clown character. He started his career on radio before transitioning to TV.

“He had a heart of gold,” manager Stuart Hersh told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else’s portrayal of Bozo the Clown.”

Avruch’s portrayal of Bozo the Clown became especially popular in the U.S. in the 60s. Avruch became the first nationally-syndicated Bozo the Clown, FOX News reported.

The clown character was also played by three other actors Bob Bell, Larry Harmon and Joey D’Auria.

